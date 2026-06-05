OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT memory for US Plus and Pro
Technology
ChatGPT just got smarter: OpenAI rolled out a new memory feature that helps the chatbot remember your preferences, ongoing projects, and details from past chats.
Right now, it's available for Plus and Pro users in the US but more people will get access soon.
Summary page and improved recall
This update improves older issues where ChatGPT would forget things or mix up details.
Now you can see, edit, or delete what it remembers about you through a handy summary page.
Plus, OpenAI says the bot is way better at recalling facts and following your preferences, so your chats should feel more personal and reliable than before.