OpenAI's next hardware could be a doughnut-shaped smart speaker
What's the story
OpenAI is gearing up to launch its new hardware product, a ChatGPT-powered smart speaker, by 2027. The device will sport a unique donut-shaped design for easy placement around the house, according to Bloomberg. It will bring AI into homes at a price range of $300-$400, which is higher than most Amazon smart home speakers.
Design details
Speaker to offer premium look and feel
The ChatGPT smart speaker has been designed by LoveFrom, the design studio of ex-Apple developer Jony Ive.
It will be made of high-quality metal for a premium look and feel.
Interestingly, it will also feature distinct "moving parts," as per Bloomberg's sources.
This unique design is part of OpenAI's strategy to bring ChatGPT into users' daily lives more seamlessly.
Legal issues
OpenAI's legal battles
Along with its ambitious hardware plans, OpenAI is also facing a lawsuit from tech giant Apple.
The latter has accused the AI lab of stealing trade secrets, a claim that OpenAI denies.
Despite these legal hurdles, the upcoming launch of the ChatGPT smart speaker marks a major step for OpenAI into the smart home market.