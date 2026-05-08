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OpenAI's Codex now available as a Chrome extension
Codex aims to offer a better browsing experience

OpenAI's Codex now available as a Chrome extension

By Akash Pandey
May 08, 2026
11:42 am
What's the story

OpenAI has launched a new Chrome extension for its Codex platform. The innovative tool expands the browser-based capabilities of Codex, allowing it to test web apps, gather context from multiple tabs, and use Chrome DevTools simultaneously with other tasks. This could make Codex more appealing to casual users and professionals beyond developers, as many computing tasks happen in browsers.

Expansion

New extension lets Codex test web apps and gather context

The new Chrome extension allows Codex to take on more browser development work. It can test web apps, gather context across tabs, use web DevTools efficiently in parallel, and keep results organized without taking over the user's browser. OpenAI claims that Codex now has over four million weekly active users, an eight-fold increase since January this year.

Future prospects

Codex is now available as a Chrome app

OpenAI first launched Codex as a macOS app in February. The company has since added more features to the platform. Eventually, it plans to launch a single app that combines Codex with its ChatGPT chatbot and web browser Atlas. The new Chrome extension is available for both Windows and Mac systems, furthering OpenAI's goal of making Codex more useful for everyday work while keeping it relevant for developers.

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Codex can now handle more of your browser-based development tasks

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