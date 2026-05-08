OpenAI's Codex now available as a Chrome extension

The new Chrome extension allows Codex to take on more browser development work. It can test web apps, gather context across tabs, use web DevTools efficiently in parallel, and keep results organized without taking over the user's browser. OpenAI claims that Codex now has over four million weekly active users, an eight-fold increase since January this year.

Future prospects

Codex is now available as a Chrome app

OpenAI first launched Codex as a macOS app in February. The company has since added more features to the platform. Eventually, it plans to launch a single app that combines Codex with its ChatGPT chatbot and web browser Atlas. The new Chrome extension is available for both Windows and Mac systems, furthering OpenAI's goal of making Codex more useful for everyday work while keeping it relevant for developers.