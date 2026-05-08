OpenAI's Codex now available as a Chrome extension
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new Chrome extension for its Codex platform. The innovative tool expands the browser-based capabilities of Codex, allowing it to test web apps, gather context from multiple tabs, and use Chrome DevTools simultaneously with other tasks. This could make Codex more appealing to casual users and professionals beyond developers, as many computing tasks happen in browsers.
Expansion
New extension lets Codex test web apps and gather context
The new Chrome extension allows Codex to take on more browser development work. It can test web apps, gather context across tabs, use web DevTools efficiently in parallel, and keep results organized without taking over the user's browser. OpenAI claims that Codex now has over four million weekly active users, an eight-fold increase since January this year.
Future prospects
Codex is now available as a Chrome app
OpenAI first launched Codex as a macOS app in February. The company has since added more features to the platform. Eventually, it plans to launch a single app that combines Codex with its ChatGPT chatbot and web browser Atlas. The new Chrome extension is available for both Windows and Mac systems, furthering OpenAI's goal of making Codex more useful for everyday work while keeping it relevant for developers.
Twitter Post
Codex can now handle more of your browser-based development tasks
Codex can now take on more of your browser dev work.— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) May 7, 2026
With the new Chrome plugin in the Codex app, it can test web apps, gather context across tabs, use web DevTools efficiently in parallel, and keep results organized without taking over your browser. pic.twitter.com/T6LwuPCUr5