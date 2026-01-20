OpenAI's first gadget to launch this year: What to expect
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up to launch its first-ever hardware product in the latter half of 2026. The confirmation came from Chris Lehane, OpenAI's policy chief, during an Axios House Davos event. The device is being developed with renowned former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his firm LoveFrom.
Product details
OpenAI's hardware product: A departure from mobile technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted that the upcoming device will be a major departure from existing mobile technology. He described it as "peaceful," and said users would be "shocked" by its simplicity. The AI device is expected to come in a small, possibly wearable form factor without a traditional screen and can be controlled almost entirely through voice commands.
Team expansion
OpenAI's design team expands with Apple veteran
As the launch date approaches, the design team for this secret device has expanded. The "io" team, a collaboration between OpenAI and LoveFrom, has added Janum Trivedi, an engineer and interface designer who previously worked at Apple. At Apple, Trivedi played a key role in developing iPadOS features like Split View and Multitasking Drag & Drop.