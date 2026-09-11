Can GPT-6 Astra book train tickets? Video claims it can
What's the story
A social media creator's recent experiment with OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra has gone viral. The test demonstrated the AI assistant's ability to book a train ticket on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, with minimal user input. The demonstration has sparked conversations about the advancements in AI-powered automation and its potential to simplify everyday tasks.
Initial doubts
The creator's initial doubts and decision to test the AI
The creator was initially skeptical about the AI's ability to book tickets on IRCTC, a government-run website.
However, after seeing a comment on his reel asking if the AI could do so, he decided to put it to the test himself.
He opened ChatGPT Astra and entered a simple prompt detailing his travel plans from Mumbai to Rajkot for two people in AC class on September 20.
Automation feat
AI's independent journey through the ticket booking process
The AI assistant went through the whole booking process independently, selecting stations, entering travel date and time preferences, searching for trains, and checking availability.
The creator said it found trains matching the criteria but they were all on a waiting list.
When ChatGPT Astra asked how to proceed, he told it to check for tickets on the next day instead.
Payment responsibility
Only payment left for the creator
The creator clarified that the only thing left for him was to make the payment.
He said that ChatGPT Astra handled all other steps including searching, selecting trains, and filling out forms.
This demonstration has drawn a lot of attention online, with many users discussing if such capabilities could mark a major shift in automating everyday digital tasks.
User challenges
User challenges for Astra post demonstration
The demonstration has led to several user challenges for the AI, including booking tickets on IRCTC's highly competitive Tatkal system where tickets sell out within minutes.
Another user even suggested testing the AI by giving it a resume and asking it to apply for real jobs.
These challenges highlight the potential of GPT-6 Astra in handling complex tasks beyond just ticket booking.