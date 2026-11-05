OpenAI's new image model offers advanced editing features and GIFs
What's the story
OpenAI has released the latest version of its image generation tool, Images 2.6, for ChatGPT, Codex, and API users. The new update allows users to add motion to their images using GIFs. This feature can be used for a variety of purposes such as animating a brand mascot or character or creating a loop from a product shot.
Enhanced capabilities
API options for developers
The new version of Images is 50% faster than its predecessor, enabling quicker image generation.
For developers, OpenAI offers two options in the API: GPT-Image-2.6 Flare and Sunburst.
While Flare can generate images in as little as six seconds at low quality settings, Sunburst provides higher-quality image generation with greater consistency across edits at medium or high quality settings.
Animation feature
Marketers and creators can now animate their ideas
The Images 2.6 update also introduces the ability to animate ideas using GIFs.
This feature can be particularly useful for marketers and creators who want to bring a brand mascot to life for a campaign, create social media reactions and memes, or use animated storyboards to visualize character movement before video production.
Even simple sketches can now be transformed into expressive, animated characters for videos, games, and more.
Developer tools
Image markup comes to the API
The new update also gives developers more control over how images are created, edited, and carried into the next stage of a project.
Image markup, already available in ChatGPT, is now coming to the API.
This will let teams pinpoint exactly where they want to make specific changes in an image.
Information
Availability and pricing
Images 2.6 is now available globally for ChatGPT and Codex users across all subscription tiers on desktop, mobile, and web platforms. Developers can access GPT-Image-2.6 Sunburst and GPT-Image-2.6 Flare through the API as part of their projects at a cost. Check pricing details here.
Twitter Post
OpenAI's announcement on X
Images, upgraded—introducing ChatGPT Images 2.6.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 4, 2026
Now with GIFs and reference images.
Plus, two new models are coming to the API with 50% faster image generation. pic.twitter.com/kcuOhTipYR