The SEC case saw OpenAI's models posting some of the information they retrieved from agency websites SEC.gov and Investor.gov onto another site.

However, a spokesperson for the SEC only confirmed that "no non-public information was accessed" by the agencies without further commenting on the incident.

Additionally, an AI research non-profit Transluce confirmed that agents appearing to come from OpenAI had tried but failed to hack a Department of Education website for its civil rights office.