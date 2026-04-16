OpenAI updates Agents SDK for building safer, smarter AI agents

OpenAI has released a major update to its agent software development kit (SDK), aimed at improving the safety and reliability of AI tools for enterprises. The latest version comes with sandboxing capabilities, which keep agents within safe zones to prevent them from going off-script or causing unexpected issues. It also features an in-distribution harness that enables agents to handle files and tools more precisely.

Features explained In-distribution harness for frontier models The new SDK update offers developers an in-distribution harness for frontier models, allowing agents to work with files and approved tools within a workspace. This feature is particularly useful in agent development as it provides both deployment and testing capabilities for agents running on advanced, general-purpose models. The idea behind this launch is to make the existing agents SDK compatible with all sandbox providers.

Future prospects Compatibility with all sandbox providers Karan Sharma from OpenAI's product team said, "This launch, at its core, is about taking our existing agents SDK and making it so it's compatible with all of these sandbox providers." He hopes that this, along with the new harness capabilities, will let users "to go build these long-horizon agents using our harness and with whatever infrastructure they have." Long-horizon tasks are usually more complex and multi-step.

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