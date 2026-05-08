OpenAI's new voice models can reason, translate, transcribe in real-time

Translation capabilities

Translate and Whisper models

The second model, GPT-Realtime-Translate, is a live translation tool that can translate speech from over 70 input languages into 13 output languages in real-time. This could prove to be a game changer for multilingual communication and collaboration. The third model, GPT-Realtime-Whisper, is a streaming speech-to-text system that transcribes speech as the speaker talks. This feature could make live products more responsive and natural by providing instant captions or meeting notes.