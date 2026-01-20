OpenAI's revenue skyrockets 233% to $20B in 2025

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence (AI) research lab behind ChatGPT, has posted a massive jump in its annual revenue. In a recent blog post, the company's Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar revealed that OpenAI's annualized revenue for 2025 has exceeded $20 billion. This is a significant increase from the $6 billion posted in 2024. The growth of the company closely follows an expansion in its computing capacity.

Growth metrics OpenAI's computing capacity and user engagement Friar also shared that OpenAI's computing capacity has jumped from 0.6 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to 1.9 GW in 2025. The increase in computing power has contributed to the company's revenue growth. Furthermore, she noted that the number of weekly and daily active users for the company continues to hit new records, indicating a strong market demand for its services.

Revenue strategy OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT To further boost its revenue, OpenAI recently announced plans to start showing ads in ChatGPT for some users in the United States. The move is part of the company's strategy to monetize its AI chatbot and cover the high costs associated with developing this advanced technology. The company is also working on launching its first device by the second half of 2026, according to Chris Lehane, OpenAI's policy chief.

