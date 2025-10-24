OpenAI's Sora update to bring new AI features, Android support

OpenAI is gearing up to launch an updated version of its advanced AI video app, Sora. The update will bring long-awaited support for Android devices, new editing tools, and a feature that allows users to animate their own characters or pets. Bill Peebles, the lead for Sora at OpenAI, confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

User access First time on Android The upcoming Android version of Sora will be a major milestone. It will be the first time that users on this platform can directly use OpenAI's powerful video-generation system. Previously, it was only available on desktop and iOS. Users can now pre-register for the app on Google Play Store, but an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Enhanced functionality Character cameos and in-app editing Along with Android support, Sora will also bring character cameos. This feature will let users upload media of animals or characters they've designed and have them animated by the AI. Peebles also teased new in-app editing tools that would let users stitch together multiple clips within Sora itself, eliminating the need for third-party software. These updates are aimed at making the creation process more seamless for all skill levels.