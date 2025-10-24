SpaceX disables 2,500 Starlink devices used in Myanmar cyber scams

SpaceX has disabled over 2,500 Starlink devices that were being misused by cyber scam syndicates in Myanmar . Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's VP of Business Operations for Starlink, said they actively monitor violations across all markets where Starlink is available. "On the rare occasion we identify a violation, we take appropriate action, including working with law enforcement agencies around the world," she added.

Discovery details Military junta's raid on scam compound The announcement from SpaceX comes after the Myanmar military junta revealed it had discovered 30 sets of Starlink receivers and accessories during a raid on a scam compound this week. This discovery highlights the extent to which these fraudulent operations have infiltrated technology services like those offered by SpaceX's Starlink.

Operation overview Scale of online scams in Myanmar According to a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, there are around 30 large-scale scam centers along the Thailand-Myanmar border. These centers are dedicated to defrauding victims out of billions of dollars annually. Workers at these facilities are often lured with promises of high-paying jobs or trafficked and forced into online fraud schemes under duress.

Service misuse US investigation into Starlink's role in scams For over a year, the US has raised concerns that criminal networks in Myanmar are using Starlink to access the internet and conduct scams. An investigation by Agence France-Presse revealed that Starlink receivers were installed on the roofs of scam compounds on a "huge scale." The US Congress Joint Economic Committee has launched an investigation into Starlink's alleged involvement in these centers.