OpenAI says ChatGPT ads currently limited, not rolling out globally

OpenAI has clarified that its ChatGPT ads are not being rolled out globally, despite some users finding references to them in the updated privacy policy. The clarification comes after speculation on Reddit about a possible global expansion of ChatGPT ads, even for those outside the US. However, OpenAI has confirmed that these ads are currently limited to the United States and there is no new information regarding a global rollout.

Strategy Ads introduced in February OpenAI first introduced ads in ChatGPT on February 9, 2026, and has been gradually rolling them out in the US. Unlike Google ads, these are more personalized and could potentially influence buying decisions. This has raised additional concerns among users. The company says it's taking a deliberate, phased approach to learn from real-world use before considering a global expansion of this feature.

Personalization Who sees the ads? The ChatGPT ads appear below the answers and are only visible to logged-in users on Free and Go plans in the US. Users under 18 (based on their behavior) or those who request ChatGPT to show ads won't see them. OpenAI insists that these ads don't influence the answers provided by the AI model, but they are indeed personalized around user queries.

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