OpenAI cites Anthropic's compute constraints behind Claude Mythos delay

OpenAI has claimed a major advantage over rival AI start-up Anthropic , citing its early investment in computing resources. The revelation comes from an internal memo reported by Bloomberg, which notes that OpenAI believes it has outpaced Anthropic by "rapidly and consistently" expanding its computing capacity to meet the growing demand for AI.

Growth strategy OpenAI defends infrastructure expansion plan In a memo sent to investors after the launch of Mythos, OpenAI defended its ambitious infrastructure expansion plan. The company said this strategy, which many criticized as too expensive, has allowed it to keep up with the demand for AI products. OpenAI also revealed its computing capacity stood at 1.9 gigawatts (GW) in 2025, three times what it was the previous year, and projected it would reach low-double-digit range next year before hitting around 30 gigawatts by 2030.

Capacity comparison Disparity in capacity could explain limited release of Mythos In contrast to OpenAI's projections, Anthropic is estimated to have ended 2025 with 1.4GW of computing capacity and expects it to reach between seven and 8GW next year. This disparity in capacity could explain why Anthropic has limited the release of its new AI model, Mythos, to select partners only.

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