ChatGPT ads arrive in India: What users need to know
What's the story
OpenAI has started displaying ads in ChatGPT for Indian users. The sponsored content appears as a separate card below the main response, not embedded within it. The company has clarified that these ads don't affect the information provided by ChatGPT. Instead, they are displayed based on three factors: conversation topic, user's previous chats and memory, and their interaction with past ads.
Personalization
How ads are personalized in ChatGPT
The ads you see in ChatGPT are personalized according to your interests.
This is based on the topic of your current conversation, your previous chats and memory, and how you've interacted with ads before.
However, OpenAI assures that this process doesn't involve sharing actual chat content with advertisers. Brands only receive aggregated data such as impressions and clicks.
User tiers
Who sees ads in ChatGPT?
The ads are only visible to logged-in adult users on the Free and Go tiers of ChatGPT. In India, the Go plan is priced at ₹399 per month.
However, users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Education plans will not see any ads.
OpenAI has also said it won't show ads to accounts that say they're under 18 or those its systems predict belong to a minor.
Data privacy
OpenAI clarifies what advertisers can't access
With the new ad system, OpenAI has launched screens that clarify what advertisers never have access to. This includes chats and chat history, memories, name and email, and location or IP address.
Users can also hide ads they're not interested in, understand why a certain ad was shown to them, delete their ad data at any time, or go ad-free by subscribing to ChatGPT Plus.
Ad success
Ads have surpassed a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate
OpenAI first started testing ads for US Free and Go users on February 9, 2026.
The feature was gradually expanded to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea by August.
By the end of last month, OpenAI had announced that its ad business had surpassed a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate.
Scenario
What you can do if you don't want ads
If you'd rather not see ads, you currently have three options. You can upgrade to a paid plan such as Plus, use the in-app ad controls to hide individual ads and adjust personalization, or delete your ad interaction data through Settings.
OpenAI has also said it is testing a Free-tier option that lets users turn off ad personalization in exchange for a lower daily message limit. However, this only limits personalization, it does not remove ads altogether.