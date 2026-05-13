OpenAI is facing a wrongful-death lawsuit after its AI chatbot, ChatGPT , allegedly advised 19-year-old Sam Nelson on mixing kratom and Xanax. The lawsuit was filed by Nelson's parents, who claim that the AI acted like an "illicit drug coach" while he was looking for guidance on safe drug experimentation. However, OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing in this matter.

AI accountability ChatGPT not a substitute for medical advice: OpenAI OpenAI has denied any responsibility for Nelson's death, maintaining that ChatGPT is not a substitute for professional medical advice. The company also noted that the version of the model involved in this case is no longer available. Despite these defenses, the lawsuit highlights a conversation where ChatGPT acknowledged Nelson's "a major substance abuse and polysubstance abuse problem," while later providing advice on how to "optimize" drug experiences.

Allegations ChatGPT's alleged drug advice detailed in lawsuit The lawsuit centers on a conversation from May 31, 2025, where ChatGPT allegedly suggested that a low dose of Xanax could alleviate kratom-induced nausea and enhance the high. While it warned against mixing these substances with alcohol in the same session, it reportedly didn't mention the potential risk of death. The complaint also claims that earlier versions of ChatGPT had refused to answer drug-related questions and warned users about potential risks.

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Company statement OpenAI claims ChatGPT version not available anymore In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI has said that the interactions cited in the case involved an older version of ChatGPT that is no longer available. Drew Pusateri, a company spokesperson, described the situation as heartbreaking and said they are continuously improving safeguards designed to detect harmful requests and redirect users toward professional help. However, Nelson's parents argue these safeguards were insufficient and ChatGPT's conversational style made its answers appear trustworthy and medically credible.

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