Next Article
OpenAI to add parental controls to ChatGPT after tragic death
OpenAI is bringing in fresh safety features for ChatGPT, following a lawsuit from the family of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who reportedly talked about suicide with the AI before his death earlier this year.
OpenAI admitted its safety systems fell short and says it's working to better protect young users.
Age checks remain a concern
Parents will soon be able to link their account to their child's and set controls on how the AI responds, and even turn off chat memory so conversations aren't stored.
While groups like NSPCC welcomed these updates, others say more needs to be done—especially around age checks—to keep kids safe as AI becomes a bigger part of daily life.