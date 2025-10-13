OpenAI to build its own AI chips, starting 2026
OpenAI is partnering with Broadcom to design its own AI processors, aiming to launch them in the second half of 2026.
These chips will have a huge capacity—enough to power over eight million US homes—and the rollout will continue through 2029 using Broadcom's networking tech for smoother scaling.
Reducing reliance on NVIDIA's chips
This move helps OpenAI rely less on NVIDIA, whose chips are in short supply. It follows other deals, like one with AMD and plans to invest up to $100 billion from NVIDIA itself.
While financial details haven't been shared, Broadcom's stock has benefited from its position in the AI boom.
Competing with NVIDIA's InfiniBand technology
With this deal, OpenAI joins other big tech names building their own AI hardware to cut costs and boost performance.
The new chips will use Broadcom's Ethernet networking—potentially giving some real competition to NVIDIA's leading InfiniBand technology in the AI world.