This robot can vacuum, wash, and dry your carpets Technology Oct 13, 2025

Robotin R2 just dropped as the first robot that can vacuum, wash, and dry your carpets—all on its own.

Launched today for $799 on Kickstarter, it's set to ship in March 2026.

With AI navigation and 12 sensors, it maps out your space and tackles messes without you lifting a finger.