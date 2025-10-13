This robot can vacuum, wash, and dry your carpets
Robotin R2 just dropped as the first robot that can vacuum, wash, and dry your carpets—all on its own.
Launched today for $799 on Kickstarter, it's set to ship in March 2026.
With AI navigation and 12 sensors, it maps out your space and tackles messes without you lifting a finger.
R2 uses a 3-stage washing system
R2 uses a three-stage washing system that covers up to 400 sq ft per hour.
It recycles water, heats it to 140°F for tough stains, and dries with warm air at 110°F—humidity sensors make sure everything dries evenly.
Its powerful vacuum and anti-tangle brushes are especially handy if you've got pets.
Its modular design means true hands-free operation
Unlike regular robot vacuums that just pick up dust, R2 handles deep cleaning with built-in washing and drying.
Its modular design means true hands-free operation—it even detects extra-dirty spots and keeps scrubbing until they're actually clean.