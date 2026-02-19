OpenAI to open new offices in these Indian cities
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced plans to open two new offices in India—one each in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The move comes as part of its continued expansion strategy into a key market. The new offices will complement the company's existing presence in New Delhi, where it opened an office last year.
Strategic plan
'OpenAI for India'
The new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru are part of a larger nationwide initiative called "OpenAI for India." The program aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence (AI), bolster sovereign AI capabilities, and drive enterprise and workforce transformation across the country. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized India's leadership in AI adoption, citing its local tech talent, optimism about AI's potential, and strong government support as key factors.
Vision statement
Altman on AI potential in India
Altman said, "India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future." He further added that through "OpenAI for India," they are working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to create AI with India.
User statistics
Over 100 million weekly users in India
OpenAI already has over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users in India. The user base includes students, developers, educators, and enterprises. Globally, the company boasts over 800 million weekly active users. This massive reach underscores the importance of India's market in OpenAI's global strategy and growth plans for its AI technologies such as ChatGPT.