OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT memory to learn user preferences automatically
Technology
OpenAI has rolled out an upgraded memory system for ChatGPT, making your chats feel more personal and relevant.
Now, the artificial intelligence can automatically pick up on your preferences and chat habits: less reliance on manually saved information.
ChatGPT memory summary page, dreaming rollout
There's a handy memory summary page where you can see or edit what ChatGPT remembers about you.
The AI also updates its "memories" as your interests change, thanks to a process OpenAI calls "dreaming."
This upgrade is rolling out to Plus and Pro subscribers in the US with users in other regions gaining access over the coming weeks, and free users benefiting later.