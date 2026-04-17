OpenAI's Codex can now run in background, open apps

OpenAI has upgraded its automated tool, Codex, with a host of new features. The biggest addition is the ability for Codex to run in the background on your computer. It can now open any app on your desktop and perform operations using a cursor that clicks and types. This means multiple agents can work simultaneously on a user's Mac without interfering with other tasks.

Enhanced functionality In-app browser for web applications Along with the background operation feature, Codex now comes with an in-app browser. This lets users issue commands to the agentic tool, which can then execute them on specific web applications. OpenAI says this will be particularly useful for frontend and game development. The company also plans to expand this capability so that Codex can fully control the browser beyond just web applications on localhost.

Advanced features Codex gets memory and image generation capabilities A new preview feature called "memory" has been added to Codex. This lets the tool remember previous work sessions and create relevant context about a user's working style. The agent also gets a new image-generation capability, which can be used for creating product concepts, slide visuals, mockups, placeholder images among other things.

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