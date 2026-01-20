OpenAI wants AI in your everyday life by 2026
Technology
OpenAI is aiming to make AI a normal part of daily routines by 2026.
Inspired by how ChatGPT became everyone's go-to for things like homework and money tips, CFO Sarah Friar says the company now wants AI to help with smarter decisions and boost productivity in more areas.
Focus on health, science, and making AI accessible
OpenAI is putting extra effort into fields like health, science, and business. They're working on smarter automation tools to handle tasks for you and plan to keep things affordable by expanding their tech resources.
Friar also points out that teaming up with partners and investing wisely will help OpenAI grow sustainably while still pushing the limits of what AI can do.