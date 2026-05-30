OpenAI to retire ChatGPT's last-gen model, GPT-4.5

OpenAI has announced plans to retire its last-generation ChatGPT model, GPT-4.5, on June 27. The decision was revealed in the company's recent release notes for ChatGPT. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to phase out older models and replace them with newer ones that offer better performance and capabilities.

Model transition Model retirement schedule and user access The retirement of GPT-4.5 is scheduled for the end of June, with OpenAI o3 following suit in August. The company has already started transitioning its models, with users on paid ChatGPT plans still having access to the older models until their respective retirement dates. However, free-tier users have already been using GPT-5.5 models since they were introduced.

Mixed reactions User reactions to model retirements The decision to retire older models has drawn mixed reactions from users. Some believe that the older models are better suited for certain tasks than their newer counterparts. TechRadar AI editor Graham Barlow noted that while newer models may be more capable on paper, the retirement of these legacy models could be a tough pill to swallow for some users who have grown attached to the "personalities of particular models."

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Future plans Broader strategy to improve AI capabilities OpenAI's decision to retire older models and replace them with newer ones is part of a broader strategy to improve its AI capabilities. The company has already started this transition, with users on paid ChatGPT plans still having access to the older models until their respective retirement dates. This way, OpenAI can ensure a smooth transition for its users while continuing to improve its AI technology.

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