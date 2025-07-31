Next Article
OpenAI's 1st European data center will use NVIDIA GPUs
OpenAI just announced its first European data center—Stargate Norway—set up in partnership with the UK's Nscale Global Holdings and Norway's Aker ASA.
The facility, located near Narvik, will run on 100% renewable energy and is gearing up to use a massive 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs by the end of 2026.
Why this matters: Sovereign AI and greener tech
This move isn't just about more AI power—it's about building tech that's greener and closer to home for Europe.
Stargate Norway taps into local hydropower and cool weather, making it eco-friendly.
Plus, it fits right into Europe's push for "sovereign AI," keeping important tech within its borders instead of shipping everything overseas.