OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser just got a big upgrade
OpenAI has rolled out a major update to its macOS browser, ChatGPT Atlas.
Now you get tab groups for keeping sessions organized, an "Auto" search mode that smartly switches between ChatGPT and Google based on what you're looking up, and a slick new vertical results view with highlighted links.
What else is new?
If you're switching from Safari, onboarding is smoother with iCloud password extension prompts.
The update addresses issues with vertical tab 'mini mode,' simplifies the address bar context menu, fixes crashes, updates translations, and adds support for macOS keyboard text replacements on webpages.
Meet 'Agent mode' (for power users)
Right now Atlas is only on macOS; Windows, iOS, and Android versions are planned but there's no release date yet.