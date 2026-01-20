OpenAI's India nonprofit AI jam: AI meets real-world impact

Nonprofits sent up to two team members each for hands-on sessions—think keynotes, quick demos, design sprints, and building real solutions. They created things like Knowledge Assistants that reply in local languages and ready-made prompts for donor updates or FAQs.

Why does this matter?

The Jam helped nonprofits move from just testing out AI to using tools like ChatGPT for outreach and decision-making.

This could seriously boost their impact in areas like education, health, jobs, and inclusion.

The event was a team effort with OpenAI India, Karya, and Wadhwani AI pitching in.