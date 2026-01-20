OpenAI's India nonprofit AI jam: AI meets real-world impact
OpenAI just wrapped up its first India Nonprofit AI Jam—a six-day event (Jan 15-20) held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.
Announced by Pragya Misra from OpenAI India, the goal was to help nonprofits actually use AI tools to make their work smarter and reach more people.
How did it work?
Nonprofits sent up to two team members each for hands-on sessions—think keynotes, quick demos, design sprints, and building real solutions.
They created things like Knowledge Assistants that reply in local languages and ready-made prompts for donor updates or FAQs.
Why does this matter?
The Jam helped nonprofits move from just testing out AI to using tools like ChatGPT for outreach and decision-making.
This could seriously boost their impact in areas like education, health, jobs, and inclusion.
The event was a team effort with OpenAI India, Karya, and Wadhwani AI pitching in.