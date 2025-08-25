OpenAI's learning accelerator program kicks off with IIT Madras
OpenAI just launched its Learning Accelerator program with IIT Madras, bringing a $500,000 research boost to explore how AI can actually help students learn better.
The focus? Smarter teaching methods aligned to insights from cognitive neuroscience.
ChatGPT licenses for teachers and students
Over the next six months, OpenAI will hand out 500,000 ChatGPT licenses across India and train teachers and students—teaming up with the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and ARISE.
The idea is to make AI a helpful study buddy for everyone, from city colleges to rural schools.
AI tuned to Indian curriculums
ChatGPT's new Study Mode is tuned for Indian curriculums, with plans to expand support for local languages.
Teachers get tools for lesson planning and assignments; students get more interactive ways to learn.
OpenAI believes this initiative could really shake up how classrooms work all over the country.