OpenAI's new AgentKit helps you build AI agents faster

AgentKit packs a visual drag-and-drop builder for creating agent workflows, plus ChatKit for adding branded chat features right into your apps. There are also built-in tools for testing and tuning agent performance, and a connector registry so you can link your agents securely with other systems—all through one control panel.

AgentKit is built on OpenAI's APIs, with preview modes in Agent Builder that let you quickly test ideas.

At launch, OpenAI showed how an agent could go live in under eight minutes—pretty slick if you're tired of long dev cycles.

The toolkit is mainly for developers and companies who want scalable AI without the headache, giving OpenAI a fresh edge over other platforms trying to do the same thing.