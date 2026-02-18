OpenStar gets $35 million to build fusion research hub
OpenStar just got a $35 million boost from New Zealand's Regional Infrastructure Fund to build a new research hub for its next-gen fusion device, Tahi.
OpenStar's existing prototype, the Marsden-class Junior, achieved its first plasma in late 2024—reported at about 300,000°C and lasting roughly 20 seconds—using a levitated dipole magnet.
Tahi's superconducting magnet
Instead of the usual external coils, OpenStar's Tahi puts the superconducting magnet right inside the plasma, which helps keep things stable and allows faster, cheaper tweaks.
They're also working on superconducting magnet technology for high-powered fusion magnets.
Why fusion matters
Fusion energy could mean tons of clean power without radioactive waste or carbon emissions.
While most countries have spent decades and billions trying to get here, OpenStar says the funding helps advance its goal to bring fusion power to the grid, though predictions range from about 10 to 30 years from 2026 (roughly 2036-2056).