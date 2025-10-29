OPPO Find X9, X9 Pro with Hasselblad cameras go official

Both models support up to 13.2x lossless zoom

The standard Find X9 packs triple 50MP lenses (main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto), while the Pro steps it up with a 200MP telephoto lens using Real-Time Triple Exposure tech.

Under the hood, you get a speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and ColorOS 16.

The batteries are big—7025mAh for the standard model and 7500mAh for the Pro—with fast wired (80W) and wireless (50W) charging.

Plus, both phones sport super-bright displays (up to 3600 nits), a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, water/dust resistance, and multiple RAM and storage configurations.