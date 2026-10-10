OPPO unveils ColorOS 17 with Mind Suggest on October 13
Technology
OPPO is rolling out its new ColorOS 17 on October 13, promising a smoother, faster experience based on Android 17 and featuring the AI feature Mind Suggest.
The big highlight is Mind Suggest, an AI tool designed to anticipate what users need before they ask for it.
The Find X10 series will make its global debut on October 21 in Mallorca, Spain.
OPPO teases Enco X4 Pad Mini
ColorOS 17 will be unveiled on October 13 and is being teased as "Silky Smooth" with the AI feature Mind Suggest.
On top of that, OPPO has teased the arrival of the Enco X4 earbuds, in collaboration with audio brand Dynaudio, and a compact Pad Mini tablet in India.
Both gadgets are already out in China but are finally making their way here.