Family event coming up? Let AI help you plan it

Planning weekly family events can be difficult with busy schedules, varied tastes, and budget limitations. AI tools make this easy by generating ideas, creating checklists, managing RSVPs, and personalizing plans based on family input. Not only does it save time, but it also makes sure every event is enjoyable for everyone. With AI, families can simplify their planning process and focus more on having fun.

Tip 1 Use Microsoft Copilot for event planning Microsoft Copilot makes for a great core AI event planner. You can enter details like family size, ages, interests, and budget constraints—like suggesting a fun outdoor activity for five people under $50—and it gives personalized venue ideas and activity timelines. It also provides snack menus and weather-checked alternatives. Plus, its RSVP tracking feature makes for easy family confirmations via email drafts or reminders.

Tip 2 Create checklists with ChatGPT ChatGPT integrated with tools like Whova's AI companion is perfect for creating detailed checklists and agendas. By prompting it to create a weekly family picnic checklist (setup, games, and cleanup) for kids aged five to 12 years old, it generates customizable lists spanning preparation through follow-up stages. Whova further enhances these lists by refining descriptions and identifying overlooked items like dietary needs or backup plans.

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Tip 3 Predictive budgeting using Hopskip Hopskip is perfect for predictive budgeting for recurring events - by looking at how much you have previously spent on family dinners or trips, it analyzes past spending. Its AI predicts costs while offering savings options, like cheaper local spots. It even flags potential risks like rising grocery prices by recommending a buffer of 10-15%. This way, families can manage budgets without compromising on event quality.

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