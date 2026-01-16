Ordered Trump Mobile phone? 6 months later, it's still missing

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Trump Mobile's failure to deliver its promised phones. The request was made in a letter signed by 10 other Democratic lawmakers. They raised concerns over misleading advertising and deceptive practices by Trump Mobile, particularly regarding their "Made in the USA" claims and unmet delivery dates.

Regulatory scrutiny Lawmakers question how FTC plans to deal with the case The lawmakers' letter questioned how the FTC plans to deal with potential breaches of consumer protection law, given the possible conflicts of interest stemming from Trump Mobile's ties to President Donald Trump. The letter asked the FTC to apply the same standards and enforcement priorities to Trump Mobile as it does to other companies engaged in similar conduct.

Unanswered questions FTC's silence on previous inquiries about Trump Mobile The lawmakers had previously written to the FTC in August 2025, asking specific questions about Trump Mobile's operations. However, they say their concerns went unanswered. The latest letter emphasized that the FTC's response to any alleged violations by Trump Mobile would be a major test of its independence and dedication to protecting consumers from deceptive business practices.

Delivery delays Trump Mobile's unfulfilled promises and customer service issues In June 2025, the Trump Organization unveiled plans for a gold phone that would be "proudly designed and built in the United States" by August. However, soon after, Trump Mobile's website removed its promise of an entirely American-made phone. Despite charging for preorders over the last six months, no actual phones have been delivered yet.

