Ordered Trump Mobile phone? 6 months later, it's still missing
What's the story
US Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Trump Mobile's failure to deliver its promised phones. The request was made in a letter signed by 10 other Democratic lawmakers. They raised concerns over misleading advertising and deceptive practices by Trump Mobile, particularly regarding their "Made in the USA" claims and unmet delivery dates.
Regulatory scrutiny
Lawmakers question how FTC plans to deal with the case
The lawmakers' letter questioned how the FTC plans to deal with potential breaches of consumer protection law, given the possible conflicts of interest stemming from Trump Mobile's ties to President Donald Trump. The letter asked the FTC to apply the same standards and enforcement priorities to Trump Mobile as it does to other companies engaged in similar conduct.
Unanswered questions
FTC's silence on previous inquiries about Trump Mobile
The lawmakers had previously written to the FTC in August 2025, asking specific questions about Trump Mobile's operations. However, they say their concerns went unanswered. The latest letter emphasized that the FTC's response to any alleged violations by Trump Mobile would be a major test of its independence and dedication to protecting consumers from deceptive business practices.
Delivery delays
Trump Mobile's unfulfilled promises and customer service issues
In June 2025, the Trump Organization unveiled plans for a gold phone that would be "proudly designed and built in the United States" by August. However, soon after, Trump Mobile's website removed its promise of an entirely American-made phone. Despite charging for preorders over the last six months, no actual phones have been delivered yet.
Ongoing orders
Trump Mobile's website still accepting preorders despite delays
Despite the delivery delays, Trump Mobile's website is still accepting preorders for $100. The full price of the phone, if it ever ships, is supposed to be $499. The site promises customers that their deposit is fully refundable at any time before the phone is shipped. However, it has not been updated to reflect the missed delivery dates or provide any new information about when customers might expect their phones.