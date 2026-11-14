Original Grand Theft Auto's makers yet to play GTA 6
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is just around the corner after a long wait of 13 years, two delays, and numerous leaks. The new installment in the popular open-world crime series has generated unprecedented excitement among gamers. However, even those who were instrumental in creating the original game are still waiting to experience this upcoming release.
Creator's anticipation
'We're all waiting to see what they've done'
Dave Jones, one of the co-creators of GTA, shared his excitement for the upcoming title.
He said, "We're all waiting to see what they've done," referring to Rockstar Games's secretive approach toward their biggest release yet.
Brian Baglow, the writer and publicist of the original game, echoed Jones's sentiments but added that he has already pre-ordered it.
Game evolution
What is the original 'GTA' game?
The first Grand Theft Auto, released in 1997 by DMA Design, was a top-down 2D game with an arcade-like aesthetic.
It introduced players to the idea of not just driving but also getting out of cars and stealing them on foot.
This innovative concept was one of the many ways they set themselves apart from other games at that time.
Cultural critique
The game's unique sense of humor
Despite being set in exaggerated versions of American cities, the original GTA retained a Scottish sense of humor and an outsider's perspective.
The game's creators came up with fake brand names and radio stations for players to enjoy while wreaking havoc in the game world.
This attention to detail is what makes a title feel like GTA, according to Baglow.
Cultural phenomenon
'GTA' has become a cultural reference point
Since its release, the GTA series has become a cultural reference point, with people even using the phrase "don't go all GTA on me" in movies.
The upcoming GTA 6 is expected to be bigger and more profitable than its predecessor.
Both PlayStation and Xbox have already reported that it has become the most pre-ordered title in their digital stores' history.