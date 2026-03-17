Oura Ring 4 launched in India at ₹29,000: Check features
What's the story
Oura, a leading name in the world of smart rings, has officially launched its Ring 4 model in India. The company is selling its full range of smart rings and the necessary subscription service. The base model of the Oura Ring is priced at ₹28,900 for Black and Silver variants while other colors cost ₹39,900 each.
Product features
The ring collects over 50 health and sleep-related data points
The Oura Ring 4 is a compact, unobtrusive device that collects over 50 health and sleep-related data points. It is made of lightweight titanium and comes in different colors and finishes. The ring pairs with an app on your phone for easy access to the collected data. Oura's proprietary "Smart Sensing" technology customizes the sensors in the device according to each user's unique body characteristics like finger shape, skin tone etc.
Subscription details
Subscription plan starts at ₹599 per month
The Oura Ring 4 is sold with a mandatory subscription plan, which starts at ₹599 per month in India. This plan gives access to all the data and reports generated by the device. Along with the launch of its product, Oura has also released a report based on data collected from existing users in India. The report highlights that Indian Oura members get some of the shortest sleep durations globally, missing out on precious REM and deep sleep stages.