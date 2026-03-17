Oura Ring 4 launched in India at ₹29,000: Check features

The Oura Ring 4 is a compact, unobtrusive device that collects over 50 health and sleep-related data points. It is made of lightweight titanium and comes in different colors and finishes. The ring pairs with an app on your phone for easy access to the collected data. Oura's proprietary "Smart Sensing" technology customizes the sensors in the device according to each user's unique body characteristics like finger shape, skin tone etc.

Subscription details

Subscription plan starts at ₹599 per month

The Oura Ring 4 is sold with a mandatory subscription plan, which starts at ₹599 per month in India. This plan gives access to all the data and reports generated by the device. Along with the launch of its product, Oura has also released a report based on data collected from existing users in India. The report highlights that Indian Oura members get some of the shortest sleep durations globally, missing out on precious REM and deep sleep stages.