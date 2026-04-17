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Over 50% of internet content now AI-generated: Report
By 2025, AI-generated content had reached 51.72% of all new online material

Over 50% of internet content now AI-generated: Report

By Mudit Dube
Apr 17, 2026
04:20 pm
What's the story

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken a major leap in content creation, according to Stanford's AI Index Report 2026. The report reveals that since early 2025, more than half of the new content published on the internet is generated by AI. This is a huge jump from just over three years ago when ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and AI-generated content was almost non-existent.

Growth trajectory

AI content beats human writing

The report shows that by 2025, AI-generated content had reached 51.72% of all new online material, beating human-written content at 48.28%. This rapid growth can be attributed to the user-friendly nature of platforms like ChatGPT and Claude. These tools are now being used by companies, creators, and even small businesses for a wide range of writing needs from articles and blogs to product descriptions and social media posts.

Factors influencing

Cost and speed driving AI content adoption

The speed at which AI can generate content is a major reason for its growing popularity. It allows websites to publish regularly and produce content at scale. Additionally, many companies find it cheaper to rely on AI than hire large writing teams, especially for tasks like product descriptions, SEO pages, or simple updates.

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Diverse applications

Types of content generated by AI

AI is not limited to one type of content. It is now being used for blogs, marketing copy, emails, customer support messages, and social media posts. Many platforms even come with built-in AI tools, allowing users to create content without any additional resources. However, most of this material still goes through human checks for editing, fact-checking, and tone adjustments before publication.

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