Over 50% of internet content now AI-generated: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken a major leap in content creation, according to Stanford's AI Index Report 2026. The report reveals that since early 2025, more than half of the new content published on the internet is generated by AI. This is a huge jump from just over three years ago when ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and AI-generated content was almost non-existent.

Growth trajectory AI content beats human writing The report shows that by 2025, AI-generated content had reached 51.72% of all new online material, beating human-written content at 48.28%. This rapid growth can be attributed to the user-friendly nature of platforms like ChatGPT and Claude. These tools are now being used by companies, creators, and even small businesses for a wide range of writing needs from articles and blogs to product descriptions and social media posts.

Factors influencing Cost and speed driving AI content adoption The speed at which AI can generate content is a major reason for its growing popularity. It allows websites to publish regularly and produce content at scale. Additionally, many companies find it cheaper to rely on AI than hire large writing teams, especially for tasks like product descriptions, SEO pages, or simple updates.

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