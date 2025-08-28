AI supercomputer to aid Oxford scientists in cancer vaccine research

The University of Oxford 's Nuffield Department of Medicine has been granted access to one of the UK's most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers, Dawn. The team will be using this advanced machine for 10,000 hours as part of a government initiative. Their goal is to analyze tens of thousands of data sets from cancer patients in search of hidden patterns that could aid in vaccine development.

Supercomputer power Dawn is designed for heavy-duty AI tasks Dawn is a supercomputer with over 1,000 Intel GPUs and 500 CPUs, specifically designed for heavy-duty AI tasks. It can process large amounts of data quickly, giving researchers an edge in their quest to find solutions to complex problems like cancer. Dr. Lennard Lee, the project lead from Oxford's Centre for Immuno-Oncology, said, "It does feel like science fiction, however it's a reality—it's 2025, this technology is here and we're going to give it a go."

Research strategy Dawn's speed and scale will aid in vaccine development Dr. Lee explained that cancer is a complex disease, which makes it difficult to find solutions. He said, "What this means is that we can process huge data sets quickly so we can look at tens of thousands and spot hidden patterns." The speed and scale provided by Dawn are key to their research strategy for developing effective vaccines against cancer.