Oxford University, Serum Institute of India collaborate on R78C vaccine
Technology
Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India (SII) are teaming up to create a new malaria vaccine called R78C.
By combining Oxford's research with SII's large-scale manufacturing power, they're hoping to tackle malaria more effectively by targeting different stages of the parasite.
SII plans production ramp using ExpreS2ion
This partnership isn't just about inventing a new shot: it's about making sure it actually gets to people who need it most, especially in places like sub-Saharan Africa where malaria is still a huge threat.
With help from ExpreS2ion's technology, SII plans to ramp up production so more communities can benefit.