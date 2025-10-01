Ozempic launching soon in India: Is this weight-loss drug safe?

Novo Nordisk's weekly injection for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, is set to launch in India . The drug, also known as semaglutide, has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). It is expected to be a game-changer for patients looking to manage their blood sugar levels and achieve a healthier weight.

Drug benefits How does Ozempic work? Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics the action of the naturally occurring gut hormone GLP-1. These hormones help regulate blood glucose levels by stimulating insulin secretion from the pancreas and reducing glucagon secretion, which lowers blood glucose levels. Apart from controlling blood sugar levels, Ozempic also helps reduce food cravings and promote gradual weight loss.

Drug safety Weight loss of up to 20% Research indicates that Ozempic can help reduce body weight by 15-20%, improving metabolic health. However, like any other drug, it may have some side effects. Common ones include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and stomach pain. In rare cases, serious complications such as pancreatitis, gallbladder, kidney, and thyroid problems could occur. Hence, it's important to take Ozempic under a doctor's supervision with regular check-ups for safety and efficacy.