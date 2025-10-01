Oura Ring 4 can now track your overall health

Oura Advisor is a game-changer

The new Health Panels also unlock Oura Advisor, an AI tool that gives you personalized food recommendations based on your results.

So if your cholesterol or glucose is high, it might nudge you toward more leafy greens.

This feature is available for users aged 18-65 (except in a few states), making it easier to keep tabs on your health and make smarter choices every day.