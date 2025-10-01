Next Article
Oura Ring 4 can now track your overall health
Technology
Oura just dropped a cool update for its Ring 4 Ceramic—Health Panels.
Now, you can get tested for 50 key biomarkers (think heart, blood sugar, kidney, and liver health) by booking a test at Quest Diagnostics and checking your results right in the Oura app.
Oura Advisor is a game-changer
The new Health Panels also unlock Oura Advisor, an AI tool that gives you personalized food recommendations based on your results.
So if your cholesterol or glucose is high, it might nudge you toward more leafy greens.
This feature is available for users aged 18-65 (except in a few states), making it easier to keep tabs on your health and make smarter choices every day.