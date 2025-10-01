Apple is being sued by xAI

Apple defends OpenAI partnership, refutes claims of harming Musk's xAI

Apple has defended its decision to partner with OpenAI, instead of Elon Musk's AI start-up xAI. The tech giant's lawyers made the statement in a court filing on Tuesday. They said that even if Apple did team up with OpenAI first, it is "widely known" that the company plans to collaborate with other generative AI chatbots in the future.