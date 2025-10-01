Apple defends OpenAI partnership, refutes claims of harming Musk's xAI
What's the story
Apple has defended its decision to partner with OpenAI, instead of Elon Musk's AI start-up xAI. The tech giant's lawyers made the statement in a court filing on Tuesday. They said that even if Apple did team up with OpenAI first, it is "widely known" that the company plans to collaborate with other generative AI chatbots in the future.
Legal dispute
xAI and X Corp. sued Apple, OpenAI in August
In August, Musk's AI start-up and his social media platform X Corp. sued Apple and OpenAI for billions of dollars in damages. They alleged that Apple's preference for OpenAI over xAI has stifled innovation in the AI space and limited consumer options. The lawsuit was filed in Fort Worth, Texas, where Apple is now seeking to have the case dismissed.
Dismissal request
Apple's legal team dismisses Musk's claims as 'speculation'
Apple's legal team has dismissed the antitrust claims made by Musk's companies as "speculation on top of speculation." They also argued that Apple is not obliged to partner with every other generative AI chatbot regardless of quality, privacy, or safety considerations. The statement was made in response to X Corp.'s claim that Apple cannot partner with OpenAI without simultaneously partnering with every other generative AI chatbot.