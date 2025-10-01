Next Article
Google Drive can now scan your documents automatically
Technology
Google Drive is testing a new AI-powered feature on Android that scans and saves documents automatically—no tapping needed.
Users can pause or stop the automatic scanning function if they prefer.
All your scanned docs show up in a handy list, so it's easy to double-check what got saved.
The scanner now sports a fresh look, with colorful animations around the stop button and a bigger viewfinder for easier scanning.
This update follows Google's Material 3 Expressive design style, which has been landing on more devices since early 2025.
The AI scanner is part of a Workspace Labs experiment, showing Google's push to make everyday tasks smoother with smart tech.