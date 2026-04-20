Palantir's mini manifesto sparks backlash over AI surveillance push

Palantir has released a controversial 'mini-memo' in response to the growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) . The memo is a 22-point summary of CEO Alex Karp's book "The Technological Republic," co-authored by Nicholas Zamiska. The book was published last year and is said to be "the beginnings of the articulation of the theory" behind Palantir's work. However, one critic has dismissed it as "not a book at all, but a piece of corporate sales material."

Controversy Criticism of Palantir's ideological stance Palantir's ideological stance has come under fire, especially for its collaboration with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its self-portrayal as a defender of "the West." Congressional Democrats have even written to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security seeking clarification on how tools developed by Palantir and other surveillance companies are being used in Trump administration's deportation strategy.

Advocacy Silicon Valley's moral debt and hard power requirements In the memo, Palantir stressed that "Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible" and "the engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation." The company also questioned whether "the iPhone" could now be "limiting and constraining our sense of the possible." It argued against mere rhetoric, saying free societies require hard power, which will be built on software in this century.

Advertisement

Position AI, warfare, and military considerations On the topic of AI and warfare, Palantir said, "The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose." The company also suggested that society should consider moving away from an all-volunteer military so that "everyone shares in the risk and the cost." It further argued that if a US Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software.

Advertisement

Critique Concerns about government systems and public culture The memo also criticized government systems and public culture, saying "Public servants need not be our priests," and argued that federal compensation structures wouldn't survive in business. It warned that the loss of forgiveness may leave leadership roles filled by people "we will grow to regret." The company also said, "The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray," adding those who seek identity through politics "will be left disappointed."

Defense Defense of American power and praise for builders The memo defended American power, saying it has created an "extraordinarily long peace" and that generations have lived without a world war. It also called for undoing the postwar neutering of Germany and Japan, arguing that continued Japanese pacifism could "threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia." The company praised builders and innovators, saying we should applaud those who try to build where the market has failed to act.