Parliament panel to meet X, Snapchat, Google representatives today
What's the story
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will meet with representatives from major social media platforms on Monday at 4:00pm. The meeting will include Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat and Google. It will focus on online safety and user privacy as well as compliance with government rules. The committee is chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Focus areas
Meeting to focus on digital safety, data privacy
The meeting will mainly focus on three key areas: digital safety of women and children, data privacy of farmers, rural residents, laborers, and the general public.
It will also look at how social media platforms comply with government rules regarding law and order.
Dubey had earlier said that these platforms have been summoned to explain what steps they are taking for user privacy protection and compliance with government regulations.
Content moderation concerns
Meeting comes after PM Modi's video removal incident
The meeting comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video, shared on July 23, on action against examination paper leaks was briefly removed before being restored.
A Meta spokesperson later said the removal was due to a technical error.
IANS reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had summoned Meta and Instagram's global heads over the temporary blocking of the video.
Modi
Video of PM Modi
The video was of PM Modi's message to students during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 36-day agitation over irregularities in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 examination.
In it, Modi stated that action against paper leaks will be announced at a Cabinet meeting and that the government will establish fast-track courts and bring in relevant legislation.
The Centre later introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, which was passed in Both Houses.