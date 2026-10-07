Password manager 1Password unveils unified access for AI agents
1Password just dropped Unified Access, a new tool built to help organizations securely manage the access control challenges AI agents introduce.
With more companies using AI agents that need access to important systems, security risks have gone up, so Unified Access steps in to help manage who gets in and what they can do.
It stores all credentials in one secure vault instead of scattered keys hidden in code.
Unified Access integrates with GitHub, Cursor
Unified Access plugs right into popular tools like Cursor and GitHub, so developers don't have to change how they work.
It also gives organizations better control and visibility over how AI is used, making it easier to spot threats before they become a problem.
As Nancy Wang, CTO of 1Password, put it, "Through Unified Access we're extending the interfaces people already use like the 1Password extension CLI and APIs into the environments where agents actually run."