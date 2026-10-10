Pavan Subramani wins $25,000 Davidson scholarship for AI drug discovery

Pavan Subramani, a 17-year-old from West Virginia, just scored a $25,000 Davidson scholarship for his AI project that could seriously speed up drug discovery.

By mixing generative diffusion models with molecular dynamics simulations, his approach makes studying protein movements and drug interactions in tests involving alanine dipeptide for dhMD 68 times more efficient in terms of the effective sample size per GPU hour for the slow phi dihedral.