India joins Pax Silica, but what exactly is it?

India has officially joined Pax Silica, a US-led initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday, February 20. The declaration was signed and exchanged by S Krishnan, Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology, in the presence of US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

Initiative details What is Pax Silica? Pax Silica, launched in December 2025, is the US Department of State's main initiative on AI and supply chain security. The name combines "Pax" (Latin for peace) and "Silica" (silicon chips), representing a stable, cooperative technological order. The coalition aims to secure the entire AI technology stack from mineral extraction to advanced manufacturing/logistics while countering coercive dependencies and enhancing economic security.

Declaration significance Declaration emphasizes need for reliable supply chain The Pax Silica Declaration stresses the need for a reliable supply chain for mutual economic security and acknowledges AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity. It also highlights the importance of trustworthy systems to safeguard mutual security and prosperity. The initiative's main goal is to establish a durable economic order that drives AI-powered prosperity across partner nations. India's participation in the US-led bloc positions it to shape future supply chains for AI and advanced computing.

Strategic move India to shape future supply chains for AI, advanced computing S Krishnan had previously said that being part of groups like Pax Silica, which focus on critical mineral security, is crucial for India. He said, "From a strategic point of view, it's important that India be at the high table on these important issues," referring to the close alignment of India's existing policy push in AI and semiconductors with the goals of Pax Silica.

Policy alignment India's existing policy push in AI, semiconductors Meanwhile, Helberg said, "Pax Silica is our declaration that the future belongs to those who build...we do not wait for the future to be given to us. We build it ourselves." The India AI Mission, a 5-year, ₹10,372 crore initiative launched in 2024, aims to democratize artificial intelligence, support startups, and create foundational models for Indian languages. The India Semiconductor Mission has ₹76,000 crore allocated since 2021 to establish the country as a chipmaking hub.