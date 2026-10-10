Penguin droppings accelerate Antarctic snow melt by feeding algae
Turns out, penguin poop is doing more than just making a mess; it is actually speeding up snow melt in Antarctica.
A new study found that nutrients from the droppings help snow algae grow faster, and as these algae spread and darken the snow, the area soaks up more heat and melts even quicker.
This unexpected chain reaction could change how scientists predict the expansion of ice-free areas in Antarctica.
Factor penguins into climate studies
Researchers say it is time to factor in wildlife like penguins when studying climate change.
As senior author Alia Khan points out, ignoring these effects could mean we are underestimating how fast the snowpack is disappearing.
In 2024, satellites spotted new colonies of Emperor penguins because large patches of their droppings were visible from space, the impact of these birds on melting rates might be bigger than anyone thought.