Pentagon releases 160+ UFO files

The Pentagon has released a trove of 162 files related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) sightings over the last 80 years. The move comes two days after President Donald Trump hinted that some of this information would be "very interesting" to the public. The release follows a presidential order issued in February, calling for transparency on alien and extraterrestrial life, UAPs, and UFOs.

Declassification efforts UFO declassification effort Even before Trump's order, the Pentagon had been working for years to declassify and release government documents on UFOs, or unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP). Sean Kirkpatrick, a physicist and intelligence officer who headed the department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) until 2023, has seen these records. He believes they don't contain any major revelations about aliens or alien technology.

Report findings No evidence of alien technology sightings The AARO's first report in 2024 documented hundreds of new UAP incidents but did not find any evidence that the US government had confirmed a sighting of alien technology. A second report covering more recent sightings is expected to be released soon. Kirkpatrick cautioned against expecting sensational documents or photographs from this release, saying such things simply don't exist.

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Website New UFO website with files 'never before seen' The US Department of Defense has launched a dedicated website page for the public release of "new, never-before-seen" UFO files. The site, war.gov/ufo, will host a range of materials related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), including videos, photographs, and original source documents from across the US government. The initial batch of these documents has been security reviewed, but many have "not yet been analyzed for resolution of any anomalies," according to the Department's statement.

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Background Increased interest in UAPs since 2017 The release of these documents comes after the December 2017 report by The New York Times and Politico about a $22 million classified Pentagon program called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). This program had been investigating military encounters with unknown objects. The public's interest in UAPs, the modern term for UFOs, has increased since then, leading to heightened concerns about what might be in our skies.